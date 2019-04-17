Prosecutors plan to release Robert Kraft massage videos

Updated: Wed 1:45 PM, Apr 17, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors intend to release undercover video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others allegedly receiving sex acts at a Florida massage parlor, but that won't be soon or perhaps ever.

Robert Kraft - New England Patriots Team Owner, Photo Date: 1/30/19

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed a notice Wednesday saying it believes the videos are public records under Florida law and it plans to release pixilated versions. Spokesman Mike Edmondson said the release is not imminent, as the office is processing numerous public records in the case.

Kraft's attorneys filed an emergency motion Wednesday to block the release. The judge has not ruled and that decision could be appealed.

Kraft was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution for allegedly paying for sex at a Jupiter, Florida, spa.

He has pleaded not guilty.

 
