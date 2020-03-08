Protest and celebration mark Women's Day, despite threats

Demonstrators marked International Women's Day with protests and celebrations in cities around the world, calling for an end to exploitation and increased gender equality.

But some of the events were marred by tensions and violence.

Police detained dozens of people in Kyrgyzstan after unidentified men broke up a rally in the capital city.

In Cameroon, separatists who had vowed disruption, were suspected when a bomb was detonated at a ceremony to mark the day.

In Pakistan, however, rallies went off around the country, despite threats by conservative groups to stop them.