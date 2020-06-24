Advertisement

Protesters topple Forward statue and Heg statue

Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building.
Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building. (WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Protesters brought down two downtown Madison statues as demonstrations that started early Tuesday afternoon raged late into the night.

The “Forward” statue outside of the Statehouse fell first. Protesters descended on the Madison landmark around 10:30 p.m. As some demonstrators formed a perimeter around the statue to keep anyone from approaching, others wrapped a harness around it and pulled it to the ground.

The statue is a replica of the one created by Menasha, Wisconsin, native Jean Pond Miner for 1893′s World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, she sculpted the “Forward” statue to symbolize the progress she felt Wisconsin represented. It was moved to Madison in 1895. The bronze replica that fell Tuesday night was installed in 1998 when the real one moved inside.

Not long after the Forward statue fell, protesters moved on to the one celebrating Hans Christian Heg and brought it down.

According to Historic Madison, Inc., the statue, which stood at the King Street corner near the Statehouse, paid tribute to the Civil War hero who created the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, the so-called Scandiavian Regiment. He was killed in September 1863, fighting the Confederates at the Battle of Chickmauga.

In 1920, Norwegian-Americans began the drive to raise $25,000 to build the statue and commissioned it four years later.

According to the Madison Police Department, during the overnight protests several windows were broken, including at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Glass could be seen shattered around the building early Wednesday morning. Police shared that some tried to force entry into the Capitol, with pepper spray deployed by officers on the inside to keep those individuals away.

MPD’s incident report also said that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the City Council Building after windows were broken there.

The statues falling capped a day of protests that began after the arrest of a 28-year-old man outside a Capitol Square restaurant. Less than three hours after the arrest, demonstrators had gathered near the Dane Co. jail, speaking about the way in which officers arrested the man.

The protests accelerated after a man driving a white truck confronted the crowd. Police escorted him away and many on the scene noted the contrast between the initial arrest and this man being taken away.

WEAU's sister station in Madison has reached out to MPD to learn what happened to the driver and were told by the officer-in-charge that they have not produced an incident report yet.

Latest News

Education

CFAUSD announces two finalists for superintendent position

Updated: moments ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board has selected two finalists for consideration as the district's next superintendent.

News

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse is offering a special discount to all essential worker brides-to-be during the month of June.

Crime

2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

News

Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

News

New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Evers activates National Guard to support Madison law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers has activated the National Guard after a night of violent protests in Madison.

News

Department of Workforce Development releases May local employment and unemployment data

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the employment and unemployment numbers for the month of May.

News

Health director warns of contact tracing scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Judy Clark
Chippewa County Health Director talks about possible contact tracing scams

News

Highway 124 open again after crash involving pontoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Highway 124 is back open after Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a crash involving a pontoon.

News

Crash under investigation after vehicle rolls over into ditch

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A crash remains under investigation after a truck crossed over traffic and rolled over into a ditch along State Highway 16 in the town on Angelo.