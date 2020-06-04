Protests over George Floyd's death largely calm

Demonstrators and a caravan of vehicles streamed through streets on Milwaukee's north side overnight Wednesday and headed to a police precinct station where National Guard members stood watch.

Officers used smoke or gas to disperse the protesters. But, it was a quieter demonstration than previous nights when peaceful protests later devolved into violence. And in Madison, hundreds of protesters against police violence peacefully gathered in downtown Madison.

A crowd of people marched around Capitol Square demanding justice for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other victims of police violence. A somber vigil gave way to a more lively gathering with music and dancing.