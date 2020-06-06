Group gathers for protest in Black River Falls

Peaceful protests are happening in more places than big cities, some even coming to small towns in western Wisconsin.

Black River Falls has a population of just over three thousand. Despite the town's small size, about 20 protesters gathered to show solidarity with the black community. For Hannah Gilbertson, the protest shows people that small towns can fight for change.

“This is a small town and not a lot of people are doing things like this is small towns,” she says. “Skin color shouldn't matter. Everyone is human, so we should put our differences aside regarding skin color, especially in predominately white areas.”

For some protesters, like Jada Crawford, today's protest is a way to show support for black people in the area.

“We wanted go show our empathy to the black people in this community and show that we're not indifferent.,” Crawford says. “Getting everyone on their side is what is going to make the government change and possibly police reform.”

This protest in Black River Falls is just one of many that have been taking place across the world since George Floyd was killed on memorial day. Brian Higuet says that shows progress.

“That shows it's not a few people that want this, this is everybody who wants this,” Higuet says

“It's good especially for like the small towns so people don't think we're just kind of sitting there watching it happen,” Gilbertson says. “We are hearing them and speaking out against stuff like this.”

Today's protest remained peaceful, although there were a few instances of shouting between protesters and cars passing by. Protesters say they want to let people know that injustices happen everywhere, not just in big cities.

“I want the violence to stop, but I want people to keep talking,” Higuet says. “We need people to talk to get people to listen.”

“At the end of the day, everyone is the same. Just because I have a different skin color than you doesn't mean I'm lesser than you,” Gilbertson says. “A person's skin color shouldn't be the reason they go to jail or the reason they die.”

Demonstrators today in Black River Falls say these peaceful protests can bring change in big cities and in small towns.