​L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to remain closed through June

While state lawmakers have ended Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire plans to remain closed through the end of June.

“We will continue to discuss reopening procedures with officials at the State Library Division and with local health experts, and we will monitor the scientific data related to the COVID-19 health crisis in order to reduce community spread and to protect the health of staff and the community,” says Library Director Pamela Westby. She continues, “Even with statewide guidelines and best practices for public libraries well into the planning stages, we estimate it will take at least six weeks to implement the suggested procedural changes, acquire the proper protective equipment, and meet the gating criteria to support opening the facility to the public.”

Westby notes the library typically sees about 1,200 visitors per day, and serves some of the community’s most vulnerable populations.

Library Board President Bob Eierman, a retired UW-Eau Claire Chemistry professor, says, “We feel it is essential to ensure that the decision to reopen the library is guided by science and data, supported by local and state health officials, and the library is able to follow public health guidelines.”

The library will continue to offer holds and pickup service for books and other materials. More here: www.ecpubliclibrary.info/pickup-service

Library staff is also providing informational assistance to customers via phone, email, and online chat. “Our staff, like many others, are working remotely,” says Information & Reference Services Manager Elizabeth Steans. She continues, “We are doing our best to keep up with calls regarding our adapted services, provide tax forms and other essential documents, and share referrals for critical community resources. For the most part, our customers are glad that we are being safe and are glad for the virtual assistance, even if it comes with a dog barking or toddler laughing in the background.”

Other special library services include:

• 24/7 connectivity to high speed internet through an expanded WiFi network available from the library’s outdoor seating area near its Eau Claire Street entrance.

• Access to community resources to help families and individuals coping with isolation, unemployment, and more—especially during this global crisis—through a helpline staffed by the library’s Community Resource Specialist. More here: www.ecpubliclibrary.info/community-resource-services

• Multiple weekly virtual storytimes and other family programing produced by Youth Services staff via the library’s website, social media, and YouTube channel.

For more information, customers may contact Information & Reference by calling 715-839-5004, emailing librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or chatting with library staff at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/contact-the-library.

To learn more about library programs, check the library website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info.