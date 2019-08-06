Public Safety at forefront during Eau Claire's "National Night Out"

In a setting like Eau Claire's National Night Out, the public tends to feel safe because of the heavy police presence but after two national mass shootings over the weekend, some people may not feel as safe.

Local law enforcement is sharing insight."We want people to know that despite what has happened recently in some of these mass shootings that we've had, we can't allow that to deter people from coming together in large crowds and having celebrations, we can't allow that to make people afraid of going out in public and doing what they normally would do," said Lt. Derek Thomas with Eau Claire Police.

Lt. Thomas says in public spaces and community events, it's important for people to be aware of their surroundings.

"I’m not talking about always constantly having their guard up, we don’t want people to live their lives like that...they should have a genuine feeling of safety within their community,” he said.

While many Eau Claire community members say they generally feel safe, law enforcement officers in the area still prepare for active shooter situations. Thomas says knowing what actions you can take to protect yourself in an active shooter situation is important

.

"We want people to understand that there's options, there's options they need to take if they are put in a situation where there is an active shooter...we train run, hide, fight...run, get out, hide if you can’t get out, and ultimately you have to fight and unfortunately that’s what we're faced with today," said Thomas.

He says overall public safety is a joint effort between the community and law enforcement.

National Night Out is all about connecting law enforcement to the community, something Lt. Thomas says is more important now than ever before.

