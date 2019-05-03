Public comment open for Eau Claire park's naming request

The Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation is formally requesting to name the Forest Street Greenway space the "Veteran's Tribute Park" The Forest Street Greenway is comprised of an area from the Chippewa River on the west to Forest Street on the east, and from William Street on the south to Huyssen Street on the north.

A plan to build a tribute park was approved by the Eau Claire City Council on February 12, 2019, and includes green space, monuments, the already named Veterans Tribute Trail, and other amenities. The Forest Street Garden Pavilion will remain in its present location. The space will be open to the public but will also serve as a place for veterans and their families to hold traditional celebrations and serve as a place for reflection.

Those wishing to comment on the Veterans Foundation's request to name the Forest Street Greenway, "Veterans Tribute Park" may submit their comments by email, phone call, or U.S. mail by May 16, 2019.

Email:

CommunityServices@EauClaireWI.gov

Phone call:

715-839-4649 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

U.S. Mail:

City of Eau Claire

Attn: Community Services - Park Naming

910 Forest Street

Eau Claire, WI 54703

