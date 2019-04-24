Public defender wants to drop Florida massacre suspect

Nikolas Cruz, suspected Florida high school shooter / Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office / ZUMA Press / MGN
By  | 
Updated: Wed 3:52 PM, Apr 24, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing the suspect in last year's Florida high school massacre have made an unexpected request to withdraw from the case, saying the man will soon receive nearly a half million dollars from his late mother's life insurance policy.

The Broward County Public Defender's Office filed a notice late Wednesday saying Nikolas Cruz is set to receive more than $432,000. Under state law, the public defender can only represent defendants who cannot afford private attorneys.

Public Defender Howard Finkelstein said his office learned about the policy this week.

It's likely that the victims' families who are suing Cruz for the Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting that left 17 dead will make a claim for the money. Judges will have to determine who gets it.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus