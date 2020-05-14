Public health message from Jackson Co. Public Health Dept.:

On 5/13/2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down most of Gov. Evers Safer At Home Order. This ruling is complex. What we do know is that it did not strike down the portion of the Safer At Home Order that closed schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. As the state and counties work to understand the impact of the ruling we want to deliver an important public health message.

We know that Jackson County residents care about their families, neighbors, and community. Continuing to practice disease prevention strategies is crucial and even more important now than ever.

You can help by:

1. Stay home when ill

2. Maintain 6-foot distance from others whenever possible

3. Wear a mask in public to protect others

4. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

5. Minimize travel to areas considered “viral hot spots” within and beyond our state borders

6. Avoid large gatherings

7. Get tested if you have ANY one of the 12 symptoms of COVID-19

The Ho-Chunk Health Care Center, Krohn Clinic, and Black River Memorial Hospital continue to offer COVID-19 testing. Additionally, the health department is offering community-wide testing on May 19th in Black River Falls at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and on May 20th at the Arcadia High School in Trempealeau County.

As we move into the summer months the health department will continue to monitor and investigate the transmission of COVID-19 within our jurisdiction. We will be especially concerned with upward trends in disease spread. WI State Statute 252.03 provides authority for local health officers to take actions to combat outbreaks of communicable disease and do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease.

The health department has every confidence that our community will do what is right, will sacrifice personal wants, and work together to make our community’s health the top priority.

The efforts directed at infection control that we have all be practicing the last 2 months were done to protect the health of our families, neighbors, and friends. The science is sound and has not changed. We know that that the virus did not go away, change, or become less communicable because of a State Supreme Court ruling.

As we go forward through the next days and weeks the Health Department will be working with local partners and surrounding local health departments to consider what next steps will be needed to keep our community safe during this continued pandemic.