Public invited to reception Thursday for WI ArtsWest 40

During the last four decades, hundreds of artists have had their work on display as part of an annual art show.

Wisconsin ArtsWest 40 kicked off Sunday at the public library in Eau Claire.

More than 220 entries were submitted for this year's show and two judges narrowed the field down to feature 60 pieces of art.

Organizers say Wisconsin ArtstWest provides a venue for artists to exhibit their talent and creativity as well as a way for community members to support the arts.

The first show was held 1979, which local artist and former art teacher Andy Shafer participated in.

"I think this is a really good beautiful show this year. They're always good. Always interesting. Every piece is unique. It's strange how unique each work is. Shows the uniqueness of the artist. It's a learning experience. Something to be enjoyed," said Shafer.

In total, 28 communities are represented at this year's ArtsWest show.

Some of the art pieces are available to purchase.

The community is invited to a reception and presentation of awards on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Eau Claire Public Library.