Public invited to take part in CVTC referendum survey

Members of the public are invited to go online to complete a survey on facilities needs at Chippewa Valley Technical College and support for a possible spring referendum.

Those wishing to participate can simply go to cvtc.edu and click on the yellow Take the Survey box inside the blue banner at the top of the page.

The district board approved conducting a community survey, with results expected in November and a December decision on whether a referendum should be held in the spring. CVTC is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent firm with expertise in conducting community surveys for educational institutions. School Perceptions LLC has sent surveys to 20,000 randomly-selected households throughout CVTC’s 11-county district. Residents who have received one of these surveys in their regular mail should follow the directions provided to respond. However, those who do not receive surveys in the mail are also invited to provide input through the online survey.

The survey will ask citizens for input surrounding several potential projects, including construction of a Transportation Education Center, remodeling and expansion of the Emergency Services Education Center, development of a student housing facility, and purchase of land for possible expansion of the River Falls campus.

“Many of these projects cannot be funded within our annual capital budget,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “Therefore, the Board of Trustees would need to authorize a referendum to fund them. However, before they finalize a plan to present to voters, they would like to understand the priorities of taxpayers and their willingness to support these projects financially.”

With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.

