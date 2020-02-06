Public meeting held on proposed expansion of Seven Mile Creek Landfill

Thursday night, there was a public meeting on the proposed expansion of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill.

This would be the fourth expansion of the landfill, and by far the biggest.

With the proposed expansion to grow the landfill by 40 percent.

Neighbors who live in the area say they never thought the landfill would still be around in 2020, let alone continuing to grow.

The Advanced Disposal Seven Mile Creek Landfill services north to Chippewa Falls, all across I-94 and as far south as Black River Falls.

Advanced Disposal General Manager Mark Vinall says his crews have worked to create the least disruptive landfill possible for the area.

Town of Seymour community members do get some benefits, such as free waste disposal and the township receives money.

But neighbors say they want more if their lives are going to be inconvenienced by a growing landfill, including well and creek monitoring, trash removal, and yearly payments from the landfill.

"The association is really concerned about being treated like other neighbors of other landfills throughout the state who are getting things like protection for their property value. You know if their property value has gone down because of the landfill this would, there's a mechanism to compensate them for that loss value," said Attorney for the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association Christa Westerberg.

"Now is important because we're starting to fill up so there's a timing perspective that we need to go ahead and expand the landfill. It takes time, this is a lengthy process in which the DNR reviews a lot of information. The siting committee works with the landfill and the neighbors that live near the landfill to hear concerns and to come up with a good host agreement," said Vinall.

The proposal has to be approved by two different entities, the Wisconsin DNR and the Landfill Siting Committee.

Vinall says it will probably be next year before the proposal is approved.

There will be siting committee meeting Friday morning at 11, which is open to the public.