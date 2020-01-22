Public meeting set for US 53 culvert project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a public involvement meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to discuss the proposed replacement of two culverts under US 53 just south of the city of Blair in Trempealeau County.

The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Blair-Preston Community Center, 103 E. Broadway St., Blair. A variety of exhibits and maps will be featured at the meeting, and representatives from WisDOT and Ayres Associates will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The objective of the meeting is to provide the public with additional information on the proposed improvements and obtain input.

This project involves improvements to the roadway and replacement of two separate culverts carrying Reynolds Coulee Creek and a branch of Reynolds Coulee Creek under US 53 located just north of County I.

Construction currently is scheduled for 2022. US 53 will be closed to traffic at the culverts during construction for approximately two to three months. The existing culverts will be replaced with precast concrete box culverts to reduce the time of road closure and detour. The culverts will be constructed sequentially to maintain access to private entrances between the culverts.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Christena T. O' Brien at least three working days prior to the meeting at 715-828-9471 or christena.obrien@dot.wi.gov.

-End-

