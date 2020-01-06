Public meeting to discuss process of housing placement for convicted sex offender

A meeting open to the public will be held to discuss the housing and placement for a convicted sex offender.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says the meeting is scheduled for Jan 13 and the New Auburn High School at 6 p.m. The meeting will discuss the release and placement of offender David Hager, as well as answer questions about the process.

In Dec. of 2019, Hager was released into Chippewa County at 25978 County Highway F in New Auburn.

Hager was convicted in 1995 and will be restricted from being on property of any schools, parks or daycare centers. He must also comply with standard sex offender requirements.

