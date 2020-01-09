Puerto Rico earthquake aftermath deepens as govt seeks help

Updated: Thu 7:04 PM, Jan 09, 2020

SAN JUAN (AP) - Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure on the southwest coast.

A car is crushed under a home that collapsed after the previous day's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans remained without water on Wednesday and another half a million without power, which also affected telecommunications. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

More than 2,000 people are in shelters, nearly one million are without power and hundreds of thousands are without water.

Hundreds of families who are unable to return to their damaged homes wonder where they’ll stay in upcoming weeks and months.

Hope is fading of electricity being restored soon following Tuesday’s quake.

Many in the affected area are comparing the situation to Hurricane Maria, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit in September 2017.

