Puerto Rico to approve cockfighting, defy federal ban

Legislators tell The Associated Press that Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government and approve a law to keep cockfighting alive.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Updated: Wed 12:07 AM, Dec 18, 2019

(AP) - Legislators tell The Associated Press that Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government and approve a law to keep cockfighting alive in a bid to protect a 400-year-old tradition practiced across the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week.

The move unleashed cautious rejoicing in the island’s cockfighting industry Tuesday night despite concerns that the U.S. territory is trying to override a federal law that President Donald Trump signed a year ago.

One lawmaker says Gov. Wanda Vázquez is scheduled to sign the bill Wednesday morning and officials expect the fight to end up in federal court.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
