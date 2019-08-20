Pumpkin spice returns: Fall flavors available earlier than ever before

Fall favors are returning quicker than ever this year! (Source: Starbucks/Facebook)
Updated: Tue 1:24 PM, Aug 20, 2019

(WWBT) - Fall favors are returning quicker than ever this year!

According to a report from Business Insider, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is set to hit menus on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The launch would be the earliest the coffee emporium has ever rolled out the fall staple, with last year’s return falling on Aug. 28.

While Starbucks has not officially confirmed a date, Dunkin’ Donuts has.

The coffee and doughnut chain announced the return of their pumpkin menu, slated for Aug. 21.

The fall lineup includes the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, with the return of Pumpkin Flavored Coffees.

