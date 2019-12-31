Police: Puppy reunited with owner after being stolen at gunpoint

Updated: Tue 8:24 PM, Dec 31, 2019

LANDOVER, Md. (WJLA/CNN) – Police said a puppy that was stolen at gunpoint is safe and back home with his family.

Police said a puppy stolen at gunpoint in Maryland was found and reunited with his owner. The suspects remain at large. (Source: WJLA/Prince George's County Police/CNN)

“Lobo” was out walking with his owner in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday when a woman approached, pulled a gun and demanded the puppy, the dog’s owner said.

Police said there was a struggle between the owner, the woman and a male suspect.

The owner received minor injuries. He said the woman pulled the trigger of her gun more than once, but it failed to fire.

The owner said the couple then made off with Lobo.

But the story went viral on social media, and an alert citizen spotted Lobo on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

The suspects are still at large.

They were last seen in a Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia tags. The hood and front fender are black.

Police said the woman has tattoos on her face. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public is advised not to approach the suspects, but to call 911.

Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
