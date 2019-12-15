Purdue Pharma’s foreign affiliate now selling overdose cure

This Dec. 12, 2019, photo shows a sign at the Mundipharma International headquarters at Cambridge Science Park in England. Mundipharma is the international affiliate of Purdue Pharma, the maker of the blockbuster painkiller OxyContin. Mundipharma is now marketing Nyxoid, a new brand of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)
By  | 
Updated: Sun 4:45 PM, Dec 15, 2019

(AP) - The same pharmaceutical empire that manufactured the blockbuster opioid widely blamed for fueling the American epidemic is now selling an antidote for opioid overdoses through its international affiliate.

Mundipharma is owned by the billionaire Sackler family, which also owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

The company is now pushing abroad a strategy that U.S. court documents allege Purdue once considered in the U.S.

It is entering the market for opioid overdose treatment.

Mundipharma is selling an overdose reversal nasal spray from Europe to Australia.

The company has defended the drug as a lifesaving tool and says its sales strategies are separate from Purdue’s.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus