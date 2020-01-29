Purell accused of making unverified claims about product

The Food and Drug Administration recently gave a warning to the hand sanitizer company Purell. The company is accused of making false, unverified claims about the product and how it can prevent viruses like Ebola and Influenza.

Health experts say while using hand sanitizer is better than nothing, it will not completely prevent any viruses. They say the most effective way to protect yourself from getting sick is by washing your hands with soap and water.

Nurses at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital say that the friction created when washing your hands helps remove the bacteria.

Hand sanitizer such as Purell is alcohol based which means it helps kill germs on your hands.

Health experts recommend that you buy hand sanitizer with an ethyl alcohol base of 60% or more. They also say to stay away from labels that say anti-microbial on them.

But nurses say that some bacteria’s need to be killed by something stronger than hand sanitizer like soap and water.

"We use it a lot going in and out of patient’s rooms because it does kill some viruses and some bacteria that are on your hands, but anytime that you're doing something that you come in contact with body fluids, you're going to want to use soap and water," HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Michelle Willcutt said.

Again, using hand sanitizer is better than nothing and nurses recommend using it when it's all you have available.

