Purses with Purpose supports Eau Claire Children's Theatre

Purses of all sizes and shapes were up for auction Thursday as part of a fundraising event.

The 10th Annual Purses with Purpose was held at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.

This is the second largest fundraising event for the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

All the purses and the products included inside the purses are donated by individuals and businesses to support ECCT, which performs 15 shows each season.

"As you'd expect from the name, it's really focused on purses. Raffles of purses, mystery purses, a silent auction of purses. So just a great ladies night out," said ECCT Executive Director Wayne Marek.

WEAU's Judy Clark was the emcee for the event.

ECCT is celebrating 30 years of bringing the performing arts to the local area.