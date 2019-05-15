Push for new science building at UWEC gets bipartisan backing

The push to replace L.E. Phillips Science Hall on the UW- Eau Claire campus just got major bipartisan backing.

The future of the building was cast into doubt when the legislature's building commission rejected Gov. Evers' entire building budget. That put the fate of any new buildings in the hands of the State Budget Committee.

Wednesday, five local assembly republicans introduced a budget motion to replace the science hall, a move in Evers' original budget.

Rep. Rob Summerfield says "the benefits of this once-in-a-generation opportunity are well worth the investment."

Chancellor James Schmidt has released the following comment in response to bipartisan support today from state legislators, “I can’t thank our local and regional legislators enough for their bipartisan support to include the Science and Health Sciences Building in the capital budget. This important investment in northwest Wisconsin will create new opportunities for UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff, advance our research partnership with Mayo Clinic, and benefit businesses in the greater Chippewa Valley."