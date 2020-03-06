Putin says stability needed but won't lift lid on his future

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he doesn't want to scrap term limits or resort to other suggested ways of extending his rule. Putin has proposed a sweeping set of constitutional amendments. They are seen by his critics as part of his efforts to stay at the helm after his current six-year term expires in 2024.

Political pundits and Kremlin foes have speculated Putin could use the changes to scrap term limits, shift into the prime minister's seat or continue calling the shots as the head of the State Council. Putin rejected those options during a meeting Friday with workers and activists.

