Putnam Heights Elementary hosts celebration of culture event

A celebration of culture took place at Putnam Heights Elementary School in Eau Claire Tuesday night.

It was the fifth annual Multicultural Fair.

The event brought food, dancing, and art projects from different cultures from around the world.

Organizers say the reach of the event goes well beyond the walls of Putnam Heights Elementary.

"We just find it extremely important at Putnam Heights to celebrate all of our diversity in our many, many cultures and heritage - and even our family traditions. We have families from cultures from all around the world and this is a wonderful way for them to feel proud of their heritage and their culture and be able to share that with the whole community and their Putnam community," said Putnam Heights Elementary Partnership Coordinator Erin Anderson.

Members of the Memorial High School Japanese Club and UW-Eau Claire's Center for International Education also participated.