Putnam Heights literacy coach wins Golden Apple

Thursday, our Golden Apple Award tour brings us to Putnam Heights Elementary School. An opportunity to honor a literacy coach whose job is to coach up teachers, focusing on student-centered instruction. Props to everyone at Putnam Heights in bringing the entire school together to announce the Golden Apple winner!

"This year I’m pleased to announce that the recipient of this award goes to our literacy coach, Elissa Knight."

That's Principal Heidi Neumann-Kneeland make the announcement in front of the entire school. Knight says she embraces her job of collaborating with teachers with the ultimate goal to help students achieve their highest learning potential.

Elissa Knight says, "it's fun because you get to have a foot in the classroom and then have a foot out of the classroom, you can step back and look at literacy instruction, and to make sure that all students needs are being addressed in a culturally responsive way so it's a fun challenge actually."

Principal Heidi Neumann- Kneel says “she works tirelessly to provide student-centered coaching to our staff so that our students can be successful. She wears many hats, she serves as a literacy coach in the area of English language arts, she's a resource provider to our staff members, and she works with teachers to provide small group interventions and serves on a myriad of our teams."

Special thanks to all the students at Putnam Heights for gathering for the assembly to honor Elissa Knight. Elissa and Putnam will both receive $500 dollars from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

