Quarantine polka lifting spirits all over the world

Just a couple months ago Gary Brueggen of La Crosse was getting ready to play multiple shows with his polka band.

"We play almost every weekend, one to two shows for the most part,” Gary said.

But then the safer at home order was issued.

"We played one gig the first of March, but after that it has been nothing,” he said.

With school canceled and his kids at home, Gary decided to get them involved and provide some happiness through music.

"We've been trying to do some uplifting music to stay connected with our fans and the people that do follow us on a regular basis,” Gary said.

The Brueggen family's first song, a polka cover of “You are My Sunshine” by Jimmie Davis, went viral.

"The first one we did on March 17 and it has gotten quite a few hits on Facebook, over 70,000 views,” Gary said.

And since then, Gary has even started collaborating with his friend, Tony Malewicz, in France.

"He and I have been friends for a number of years and he's been watching our videos and I've been watching his and he approached me and said hey would you like to do a couple of tunes together,” Gary said.

He says people constantly reach out to him thanking him for what he is doing.

"My wife and I have both gotten messages saying how much that particular person has had a hard day and they just really enjoyed hearing the music and seeing the family function,” he said.

And while people appreciate the music, it is even more rewarding for Gary.

"It is heartwarming for us because you know it is a challenging time for everybody."