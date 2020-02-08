Quiet weather stretch ends with heavy snow likely Sunday

It's been nearly two weeks since our last measurable snowfall, but that will be quickly changing as we head into the second half of this weekend. If you have errands to run through this evening, the weather will remain quiet. Clouds will be increasing out ahead of a rapidly developing low pressure system in the Plains. The low will slide east and to our south during the day Sunday, resulting in a round of snow that will bring out the plows and have quite an impact on travel. The one positive, it's occurring on the weekend. WEATHER ALERTS: Several counties have been upgraded to winter storm warnings in our area, with the highest impacts currently expected along and south of the I-94 corridor. Where some uncertainty remains to the north and west, a winter storm watch remains in effect.

TIMING: The first bands of snow are expected to arrive before daybreak, sliding east from Minnesota and into our western counties between 3-6 AM. The snow will quickly spread east with the majority of our area in the thick of the snow through the morning and early afternoon. The system will be quick moving, with snow tapering off from west to east between 1-4 PM. Changes in this timing remain possible as new information becomes available.

SNOWFALL: The latest forecast model data has made a northerly shift in the expected heavier snow band resulting in a slightly higher forecast now for the Eau Claire area and I-94 corridor. If you live further north, amounts are currently still expected to be less, but you will want to monitor forecast trends for any possible, future adjustments. At this time the I-94 corridor and points south can expect a 5-8" accumulation.

IMPACTS: The best news is the snow is coming over the weekend when less people should be out on the roads overall. Still, the snow is going to have a major impact on travel. The heaviest is likely to fall during the morning, when snowfall rates of 1"/hour or possibly higher will occur. Temperatures will be cold enough in the atmosphere so that the snow will be powder for much of the event, though southern counties may see a trend towards a wetter snow. The quick accumulation rates will lead to snow covered and dangerous driving conditions through the morning and into the afternoon. Improvements are likely by later in the day as the snow tapers off. The low will not be very strong, so winds are expected to remain fairly light, limiting any blowing and drifting.

We will continue to provide you with the latest information on this winter storm on WEAU 13 News, online, on the SkyWarn 13 mobile weather app, and on social media.

