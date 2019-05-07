R. Kelly due back in court for hearing on sex-abuse case

Kelly is required to attend Tuesday’s hearing. Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents two Kelly accusers, may also be involved in the hearing. (Source: MGN/Cook County Sheriff's Office)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 8:44 AM, May 07, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly is due back in court for a hearing on his sex-abuse case.

The R&B singer is required to attend Tuesday morning's status hearing.

It is unclear what issues will be discussed, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers.

But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.

Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood has not ruled on the motion.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus