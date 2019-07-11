R. Kelly reportedly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

In this May 7, 2019 file photo, musician R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for a hearing in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Updated: Thu 11:55 PM, Jul 11, 2019

(Gray News) – Singer R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security investigators on federal sex trafficking charges, New York television station WNBC reports, citing two law enforcement sources.

The station reports Kelly is expected to be brought to New York, and that further details are expected to be announced Friday.

CBS News also reports Kelly was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, according to law enforcement sources.

The New York Times quotes Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois, as saying Kelly was arrested on a 13-count federal indictment, which “includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice.”

Kelly has been accused of sexual abuse allegations dating back two decades. He was arrested in February and charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged abuse. He was charged with 11 additional counts of sexual abuse in May.

The singer pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

