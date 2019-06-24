RCU Foundation announces Rock the Riverfront giving total

The RCU Foundation announced local charities will receive more than $27,000 following the 2019 Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic, held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in downtown Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The event featured over 700 run/walkers and hundreds more who enjoyed the food, games, and entertainment. This was the event’s 25th anniversary.

The proceeds are being donated to three partner charities: Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, The Open Door Clinic and Stepping Stones: Food, Shelter, Support. Registered participants received one free vote at the time of registration; additional votes were available to be purchased online at $2 each. Stepping Stones received 46% of the votes and will be awarded a $15,000 donation, The Open Door Clinic earned 35% of the votes and will receive $7,500, and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation will receive $5,000 after earning 19% of the vote.

The RCU Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic included a 10K and 2 mile walk/run, ½ and ¼ mile kid’s races, music, family games, and food trucks. Save the date for next year’s Rock the Riverfront on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

