RCU Rock the Riverfront goes virtual

The 2020 Rock the Riverfront Featuring the Charity Classic in Eau Claire, which was originally planned for next month, is switching to a virtual race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, organizers still hope to provide support to local charities. The race was scheduled to be held June 27th. While the means of the race may have changed, RCU Vice President of Community Engagement Jennifer McHugh says the commitment to the community has not.

“This year, we've picked three fabulous organizations that are dealing with issues related to domestic violence and mental health, which are two issues that have emerged as secondary to the virus," she says.

One of the selected charities, The National Alliance on Mental Illness - Chippewa Valley (NAMI), provides education and resources for families and individuals living with mental health conditions. Barb Habben is the NAMI Education Program Administrator. She says she was surprised when they were selected as one of the charities.

“RCU generally asks employees of their organization for different charities, so someone who had taken one of our family-family classes and she had recommended us,” she says.

This year, when people register for the event they can select one of three charities to vote for. Along with NAMI, the nominated charities are The Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls and The New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in Whitehall. First place will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500 and third will receive $5,000. Scoring a win would be a big boost for any participating organization, according to NAMI board-president Greg Habben.

“That would go towards greatly helping us sustain that into the future to have a central location for our programs, our activities, a place for people to stop by for resources, things like that,” he said.

The virtual Rock the Riverfront Featuring the Charity Classic offers people a safe way to run or walk for a reason and support local organizations that are making a difference in the Chippewa Valley.

Registration for the event is open now through June 27. Participants will be able to complete their race anytime and anywhere between June 27 and July 12. You can find registration information, here.