RCU and CVTC partner to provide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

Royal Credit Union and Chippewa Valley Technical College have partnered together to offer a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

VITA has volunteers would provide free tax assistance to those who have an adjusted gross annual income of $54,000 or less; including disabled, non-English speaking, senior citizens and special needs taxpayers.

VITA services times are Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 6 until April 9. Services will take place at the Royal Credit Union Southwest office on Clairemont in Eau Claire.

Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 800-341-9911 and dialing the extension #6.

