RCU’s Rock the Riverfront “early-early bird” pricing ends soon

Royal Credit Union Foundation’s Rock the Riverfront will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 and the early-early bird registration prices will be available through Dec. 2.

Prices will increase by $5 after Dec. 2. Prices right now are $10 for youth races, $25 for the 10k and two mile races. Youth teams can participate for $15 per person and for adult teams, it is $30 each.

The 2020 race will also feature a virtual race. Organizers say this race option makes it easy to select Rock the Riverfront and support three charities. Registration will include a free charity vote, t-short, and a finisher medal that will be mailed to all virtual run/walkers.

