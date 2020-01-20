REACH President and CEO to retire at the end of March

The REACH, Inc. Board of Directors says President and CEO Stacy H. Wigfield is retiring effective at the end of March. That will coincide with the completion of 33 years in that position for Wigfield.

“I felt lucky in 1987 to be hired for this job so I could return to the area that I fell in love with in 1978 when I came to UW-Stout to earn my Master’s Degree. After 3 years of Executive experience in Minnesota, I felt ready for a greater challenge,” said Wigfield.

Wigfield says his priorities were to strive to broaden and improve programs and services in order to enhance the quality of life for people with and without disabilities throughout the Chippewa Valley and beyond.

“The search to replace Stacy will begin soon. It will be a challenge to find someone with his background and experience” said Dennis Vanden Bloomen, Chair of the REACH Board.

REACH, Inc. has been providing disability and vocational related services since 1963. Its programs include Adult Day and Work Services, fully inclusive child care at Hand in Hand in Banbury Place, and Supported Employment Services.