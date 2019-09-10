RECALL: Air rifles can unexpectedly fire, posing risk of serious injury or death

This photo shows a Gen 2 Air Rifle. (Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 9:05 PM, Sep 10, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Some air rifles that can unexpectedly fire, even if the safety is engaged, are being recalled.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Sept. 10 that about 1,400 DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles are being recalled. The unexpected firing of the rifles could result in serious injury or death, the commission says.

Those who bought the rifles should call AIR VENTURI at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go online to www.airventuri.com and click Recall Notice for more information.

Click here for exact details about which air rifles have been recalled.

Consumers who bought the rifles can get a free trigger upgrade repair kit and installation instructions. The rifles were sold at Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot, and other air rifle stores across the country, as well as online at amazon.com, pyramydair.com, and airgundepot.com from July of 2018 through June of 2019 for around $220.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wafb.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus