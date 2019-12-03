Police: Armed student shot by officer at Oshkosh West High School

Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School.

Oshkosh Police say an armed student confronted a school resource officer at the school located at 375 N Eagle St.

The officer fired. Both the student and the officer were hurt, police say. We do not know the extent of their injuries. The student and the officer were taken to local hospitals.

No other students were hurt, according to the police.

Police did not say what type of weapon the student used. They will not say what led up to the confrontation.

"At approximately 9:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to West high school for a report of an officer-involved shooting. We received information that there was one student that was injured as well as a school resource officer," says Office Kate Mann, Oshkosh Police Dept. "Both of these individuals were taken to local hospitals for injuries. They were the only two individuals who were injured during this altercation."

Oshkosh West is on lockdown. Students are being taken to Perry Tipler Middle School, 325 S Eagle St, where they will be reunited with parents.

"There has been an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School. The school has been locked down. Students are being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents may reunite with their students at Tipler; identification is required. A student armed with a weapon confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured. This incident is being turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigation. There will be further information shared when it becomes available," reads a statement from the Oshkosh Area School District.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation. This is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Action 2 News spoke with Pastor John E. Seelman at nearby Immanuel Lutheran Church. He told us he saw students running across the street. He said police were on scene in minutes.

Pastor Seelman said some students came into the church, and he walked them to a bus to be transported to Perry Tipler Middle School.

UW-Oshkosh Police sent out a Titan Alert saying Oshkosh Police are investigating an "emergency situation at a City of Oshkosh school." They said there was no danger to UWO.

The shooting at Oshkosh West comes one day after an officer shot a 17-year-old student at Waukesha South High School. Officials had received reports that the student had a handgun. The student was listed in stable condition and taken into custody. CLICK HERE for more on the Waukesha shooting.