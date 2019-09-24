REPORT: Wisconsin man confesses to Teresa Halbach's murder

According to a report in the New York Post, a Wisconsin man, already in prison for a different crime, is confessing to killing Teresa Halbach.

Right now, Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, are serving time in prison for the crime.

The confession is reportedly in the hands of investigators.

Kathleen Zellner, Avery's attorney, reacted to the news on Twitter. She said We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.

The name of the Wisconsin man who reportedly confessed, has not been released.