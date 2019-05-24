ROAD REPORT: City of Eau Claire streets impacted by construction this week

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic Unless Otherwise Noted)

West Grand Avenue

First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue will be closed during construction as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections.

East Princeton Avenue (May 20 – May 24)

LaSalle Street to 750 feet north. Detour use West Princeton Avenue.

Under Construction (Road Open to Traffic - Possible Lane Restrictions)

LaSalle Street (May 28 – May 31)

Gooder Street to East Princeton Avenue: Detour use East Princeton Avenue and Gooder Street.

State Street (May 28 – May 31)

Hamilton Avenue to Westover Road: Detour use Patton Street.

Possible Lane Closures

Graham Avenue

Gibson Street to Lake Street: Sealing pavement joints.

Other Temporary Closures – Block Parties/Special Events/Etc.

Memorial Day Parade Street Closures (May 27)

Streets near Wilson Park are closed from 7:45 am to 9:00 am.

Barstow Street is closed until 12:00 pm.

Lake Street is closed until 12:00 pm.

First Avenue is closed until 12:00 pm.