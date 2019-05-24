ROAD REPORT: City of Eau Claire streets impacted by construction this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic Unless Otherwise Noted)
West Grand Avenue
First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue will be closed during construction as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections.
East Princeton Avenue (May 20 – May 24)
LaSalle Street to 750 feet north. Detour use West Princeton Avenue.
Under Construction (Road Open to Traffic - Possible Lane Restrictions)
LaSalle Street (May 28 – May 31)
Gooder Street to East Princeton Avenue: Detour use East Princeton Avenue and Gooder Street.
State Street (May 28 – May 31)
Hamilton Avenue to Westover Road: Detour use Patton Street.
Possible Lane Closures
Graham Avenue
Gibson Street to Lake Street: Sealing pavement joints.
Other Temporary Closures – Block Parties/Special Events/Etc.
Memorial Day Parade Street Closures (May 27)
Streets near Wilson Park are closed from 7:45 am to 9:00 am.
Barstow Street is closed until 12:00 pm.
Lake Street is closed until 12:00 pm.
First Avenue is closed until 12:00 pm.