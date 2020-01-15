Race for the White House heating up

Wednesday's Marquette Law School Poll shows much of the same as it has over the past few months.

As the democratic primary in Wisconsin approaches, there are four names positioned at the top.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren.

"The fact that there's no clear front-runner at this point, the fact that the four leading contenders are all relatively equal, maybe within five or six percent of one another, says that this may be a longer event rather than a shorter event before you get to a clear winner," said WEAU Political Analyst John Frank.

60 percent of voters say their minds aren't made up between candidates ahead of the primary.

We know who the only name will be on the Republican side of the primary ballot in Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump made a trip to the Badger state Tuesday night, preparing for a fight in the state through election day.

"He wanted to convey that what he promised to do with respect to the economy, has been done. And in fact the Marquette Poll, one of the few things that weren't within the margin or error in the poll was 'do you approve or disapprove of the President's handling of the economy'. And a very positive 55 percent approve of his handling of the economy," said Frank.

In a general election matchup between Trump and the top four candidates, all four hypothetical match-ups are within four points.

Which means gear up for the next few months until the election, according to Frank.

"The Chippewa Valley is the purplest part of the purple state. We will aid in the decision as to which way Wisconsin will cast its electoral votes. And so we should not be surprised that candidates and their surrogates come to the Chippewa Valley multiple times between now and November," he explained.

To view the latest edition of the Marquette Law School Poll click here.