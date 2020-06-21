Racism forum held in Menomonie

An open forum was held in Menomonie Sunday to give people an opportunity to educate themselves on issues of racism and social justice.

About two dozen people showed up to Wilson Park and heard from a group called Amplify the People. ATP says their mission is to make sure people of color are heard and represented. Aidan Raney is a spokesperson for ATP and says the reason they decided to hold the event was to give the community a chance to hear from those who've experienced these issues and discuss ways to solve them.

“The idea is that we get things done, it's that things change,” Raney says. “Maybe people can learn some things they didn't know before, change their perspective and maybe just this idea that we don't have to yell at each other and call each other names in order to talk about really hard subjects.”

Raney says this event was the first of a series of events and forums to keep the Menomonie community engaged and bring change to the Chippewa Valley.

