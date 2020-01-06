Local health department warns of radon in homes

January is designated as Radon Action Month by the Environmental Protection Agency.

While you might not hear about radon often, it is the second leading cause of lung cancer. According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, approximately 40% of homes in Eau Claire County have radon levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guideline of four picocuries per liter (4 pCi/L).

Each year more than 2,900 Wisconsinites die from lung cancer. Of those deaths, 488 are linked to radon. Additionally, if your home has high levels of radon and you smoke, you are 10 times more likely to develop lung cancer. According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist, Valerie Reiter, there are no laws in Wisconsin regarding radon.

“It's a naturally occurring element in the soil, uranium. As that uranium decays, it becomes radon gas which can enter your home through cracks and crevices,” she said. “It is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking.”

If you are interested in testing for radon, the health department has short term testing kits available for just $10. They also have a coupon for $2 off the kits.


