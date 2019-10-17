Raffle raises nearly $2500 for local firefighter

Earlier in October, WEAU shared the story of Dan Ravenhorst.

He's a member of Township Fire Department, and he suffered a heart attack while at the scene of a house fire in the Town of Seymour.

Thursday night, those who know Dan Ravenhorst came together to help him out.

The Eagles Club in Lake Hallie used its weekly meat and cheese raffle as a fundraiser for Ravenhorst while he recovers.

Since his heart attack, he's has been unable to work or serve with Township Fire.

The meat and cheese raffle at the Eagles Club are purposely not entirely booked out, which allows for organizations like Township Fire to slide in and raise some much-needed money.

"Every penny we raise leaves the club and we had a check to that person that night. So it's great. We've had a great turnouts all year. We leave them open for a reason. We'll bump our other regular charities, because they're going to get their time throughout the year anyways. So yeah. It's a great thing to do," said Rob Stovey with the Chippewa Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Thursday's raffle raised $2,484 for Ravenhorst.

Stovey says this broke the Eagles Club's previous record raised during a meat and cheese raffle by roughly $800.