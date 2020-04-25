Rally held in Eau Claire to protest Safer at Home

A group gathered today in Eau Claire to protest the extension of the Safer at Home order and advocate to reopen Wisconsin businesses.

Protestors held signs reading phrases like "Working Lives Matter" and "The Constitution is Non-negotiable."

Protestors say they were hoping to get the attention of Governor Evers. They want to reopen businesses that are considered non-essential by the governor's Safer at Home order. This is one of several protests that's been held in Wisconsin since Governor Evers extended the Safer at Home order to at least May 26.

