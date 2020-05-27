Ramone's Ice Cream hands out a free scoop of ice cream to first responders

A local ice cream parlor is celebrating three years in service and offering a free scoop of ice cream to first responders.

After two months of being closed to the public, Ramone's Ice Cream in Eau Claire is reopening its doors, just in time to celebrate three years in business.

In an effort to celebrate and honor first responders and hospital staff, Ramone's is offering a free scoop of ice cream to officials until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Ramone's owner Blayne Midthun says this is a small thank you to the first responders in the area.

"They risk their lives, they carry around with them so much stress and anxiety especially right now a lot of people don't really see this. But, we haven't been engulfed in the COVID in Eau Claire as of right now, but that doesn't mean these hospital staff aren't living with the stress of the unknown."

First responders can receive their free scoop of ice cream by showing their badge or ID.

