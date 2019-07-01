Rape report against slaying suspect released

New records detail a previous rape allegation made by a former co-worker against a man now accused of killing a Utah college student.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the documents released Monday reveal the co-worker said the contact with 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi began consensually, but when she wanted to stop he refused and had sex with her anyway.

The report says the woman appeared to blame herself. She made a report "in case he did the same thing to someone else" but opted not to pursue charges.

Ajayi was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, and other charges in the death of missing University of Utah 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

No attorney has been listed for Ajayi.

