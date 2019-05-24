Rare 62 pound alligator snapping turtle caught in Mississippi

Source: Luke Pearson
Updated: Fri 2:46 PM, May 24, 2019

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive alligator snapping turtle was caught in Lamar County.

University of Southern Mississippi graduate student, Luke Pearson caught the reptile then released it back into the wild.

According to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Pearson has been studying where these rare alligator snapping turtles live in the state.

The Macrochelys temminckii (scientific name for this specific animal) represents a new county record for the year, weighing in at 62.8 pounds.

Luke’s study is funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and MDWFP’s.

