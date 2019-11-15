Reach for the Stars Gala raises money for scholarship fund

The annual Reach for the Stars Gala was held Friday, November 15 to support the Reach for the Stars Scholarship Fund.

The gala was held at The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire.

The scholarship fund was started to give employment opportunities to adults with disabilities.

In addition to dinner and a raffle, Hearts in Harmony performed.

Hearts in Harmony is a community nonprofit giving individuals with disabilities a chance to perform.

"We work really hard to give them those opportunities, so supporting a cause like this and an evening like this gives them the opportunity to work and not only do they get that work element, they get that socialization but the chance to interact with their peers and engage in community activities," said Reach Foundation Executive Director Adrian Klenz.

Organizers say this is the 4th year hosting the gala. So far, it's raised $60,000 for the scholarship fund.