Real Life Co-Op residents blow away boredom

A local independent living senior complex in Eau Claire held an event Saturday in an effort to blow away boredom.

About 20 residents at the Real Life Cooperative on Jeffers Road got together and blew bubbles today to help people relieve stress. The in-house activities have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus, meaning some people could not see their friends during this time. Diane Campbell is the president of the co-op board and says that this event is a way people can be together safely.

“For us living here, having friends is at the core,” Campbell says. “Without friendship, it is just boring and would be just another building. We are a tight knit family and we take care of each other.”

Campbell says May 9th is usually the day when people come and take tours of Real Life, but the Coronavirus pandemic has postponed the open house. She says residents were really happy and excited to do this event and that they are working on planning more events like this in the future.