Recent rain causes elevated river levels in Eau Claire, some areas closed

Recent rain in the upper Chippewa River watershed has caused elevated river levels in Eau Claire.

At 7:30 a.m. the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 766 feet. This is 7 feet below the downtown flood stage of 773 feet. At this level the river is elevated to our Action stage resulting in the closure of the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River trail.

At this level, for the safety of residents the following areas are closed:

o Chippewa River Trail

 UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building

 Boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena

Additional rain forecast in the upper Chippewa River watershed is expected to cause the river to crest at 770 feet on Saturday, April 20. At this level, water will have impacted a number of spots on the Chippewa River Trail and could require additional closures. The City of Eau Claire will continue to monitor the river closely and provide information and updates as necessary.

What Residents Can Do

Stay Safe

Flood waters can contain debris and generate currents that are stronger, faster, and more unpredictable than normal conditions which can cause unstable bank conditions and make recreational use of the river unsafe.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Stay Informed

Sign up for Rave Alerts – a free service that will provide emergency messages to you via text, recorded phone message (cell or landline), email, or all three. Visit GetRave.com/login/eau-claire and click “Register”.

Get email updates through the City of Eau Claire website at EauClaireWI.gov. Under “Our City” look for e-Notifications.

Further information is available on the City’s website at www.eauclairewi.gov or contact the City of Eau Claire, Engineering Department at 715-839-4934. A recorded version of the river level update is available

at 715-839-6002.